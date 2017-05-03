4th man accuses Seattle mayor of sex abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — A fourth man is accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex when the man was a teenager.

In a sworn declaration filed in court late Tuesday, Maurice Jones says he was introduced to Murray by Delvonn Heckard. Heckard is the man who filed a lawsuit last month claiming he was sexually abused by Murray decades ago when he was a teenager.

A Murray spokesman, Jeff Reading, vehemently denied the claim as false. Reading said in a statement that Jones' claim was an "ambush copycat false accusation."

Murray also denies the previous claims.

Jones says he had been to Murray's apartment at an unspecified time and Murray "gave me money for sex."

The statement also alleges that Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time.