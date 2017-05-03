× Attacked on walk to work, Snohomish woman halts sexual assault with kick to face

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Investigators released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking to work early Wednesday morning in Snohomish.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman flagged down a passing car for help around 3:20 a.m. on Bickford Ave. She said that while walking to work, a man pulled her to the ground, took off her pants and underwear and began assaulting her.

Deputies said the woman fought back and kicked the suspect in the face. She broke free and ran away. The woman said he chased her, but she was able to escape.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Deputies searched the area on foot and with K9s.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s or 30’s , 5’7”, average, short hair and stubble, wearing a gray or tan plaid jacket, brown pants or jeans, and last seen traveling on foot southbound on Bickford Ave.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information if you can identify him.