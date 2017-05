Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- As drivers in our region spend more and more time stuck in traffic, we want to put a spotlight on what many are calling the most promising solution: driverless cars.

Many leading automakers, technology companies, and ride-share companies are racing to develop autonomous vehicles with the promise of getting us where we need to go faster, and safer.

But are they really the answer or just a high-priced diversion from solving our traffic troubles?