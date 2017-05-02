Trump and anti-Trump supporters share ‘peace joint,’ Pepsi at May Day protest (VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Marijuana brought people with opposing political views together Monday at a May Day protest in Seattle.

Pro-Trump demonstrators and an anarchist shared a 'peace joint' during a protest at Westlake Center.

The group also took some bonding advice from Kendall Jenner and shared a Pepsi.

The controversial Pepsi ad showed the Kardashian sister stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of smiling, protesters. It immediately sparked backlash on Twitter, and Pepsi pulled the ad a day later issuing an apology to Jenner.

Protesters in Portland also used Pepsi during a rowdy May Day demonstration. According to Portland police, protesters pelted police with rocks, lead balls and full cans of Pepsi.

Rocks, lead balls and full cans of @pepsi being launched at police. Officers will be donning personal protective equipment. #MayDay2017 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017