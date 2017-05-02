The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Much talk has been about the total solar eclipse this summer, but we're currently in the middle of a meteor shower that's expected to peak this week.

The annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28. This year, it will peak around May 5 or May 6.

The best time to view the shower is in the early morning, just before dawn.

People living in the Northern Hemisphere should look toward the southern horizon. People in the Southern Hemisphere should look north. According to Space.com, people living near the equator, or even as far as Gulf coast cities will get the best views of the shower.

Where did the Eta Aquarid meteor shower come from?

The Eta Aquarids is one of two meteor showers created by debris from Halley's Comet. Meteor showers happened when dust grains burn up in Earth's atmosphere.

The Earth will pass through Halley's path a second time this year. This creates the Orionid meteor shower, which peaks around October 20.

Halley's Comet takes around 76 years to make a complete revolution around the Sun. The next time it will be visible from Earth is in 2061.