Suspicious device discovered on UW Bothell campus, police investigating

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Getting on to the University of Washington campus in Bothell was disrupted Tuesday after a suspicious device was discovered near a parking garage.

The suspicious device was found in the south garage about 9 a.m., the university said on Twitter.

The garage and state route 522 access to the campus were closed for a little over an hour while the Bellevue bomb squad investigated. They have determined the device safe, calling it “military training munition.”

The campus is back to normal operations.

UPDATE: Bomb Techs have secured device, they are calling a "military training munition" and police will be clearing the scene. — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) May 2, 2017