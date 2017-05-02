× Suicides are second leading cause of death for teenagers, local doctors say problem is increasing

SNOQUALMIE – Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie is the latest district to send a warning to parents about 13 Reasons Why

Many view the Netflix show as glamorizing teen suicides.

Dan Popp has two teenagers at Mount Si and he is also on the school board.

His kids won’t be watching 13 Reasons Why but he is also going way beyond that.

“Often I think what my children may be thinking what they may be going through, what emotional distress they may be under, high school in particular is super stressful,” Popp said.

Popp says he is constantly engaging his children and identifying moments in their life that are challenging and significant. He is urging all parents to do the same.

Suicides are the second leading cause of death for teenagers. Mount Si like many high schools across the country have been devastated by students who took their own lives.

“Whether at Mount Si or elsewhere I engage my kids make sure they are dealing with that loss and what it might mean for them,” Popp said.

Dr. Molly Adrian with Seattle Children’s says engaging means asking direct questions.

“There has been a lot of concern that if you ask a teenager are you thinking of suicide is that planting a seed in their mind,” Dr. Adrian said.

Adrian says if your child seems different than normal or withdrawn you should ask point blank if they have ever thought of committing suicide.

If the answer is yes, stay calm and continue the conversation and ask more open ended questions.

“How much time are you spending, are you thinking through this, have you taken any steps, have you thought through what you would do,” Dr. Adrian said.

Uncomfortable questions yielding answers that could save a teenager on the brink.

“Certainly if they feel like they are a burden to others that’s a risk factor,” Dr. Adrian said.

Adrian says if you are a teenager going through some tough times it’s important to talk about your feelings. She also pointed out a national hotline where you can text for help. Text the word ‘Start’ to 741741 and a counselor will be there to help 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Teenlink.org and Intheforefront.org are both good resources parents can turn to.

The Snoqualmie Valley School District says Mount Si has been working with UW to prevent suicides and to educate the community.

Dr. Adrian says if your child is showing red flags or admits to thinking about suicide, make sure you call a professional for help immediately.