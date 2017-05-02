× Small plane crashes on street in Mukilteo; cars damaged but no injuries (VIDEOS)

MULKILTEO, Wash. — A small plane crashed on Harbour Pointe Boulevard SW east of Cyrus Way Tuesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles, police said.

There were no injuries, Mukilteo police added.

Lynnwood Fire, which assisted in the aftermath of the crash, tweeted that there were “minor injuries.”

The crash knocked out power to residents in the area, Snohomish County PUD said. It was working to restore power.

Cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This video by witnesses, Mr Mrs Ziko on Instagram, show cars involved.

Mukilteo Police tweeted out these pictures of the downed plane.

Lynnwood Fire tweeted out these close-ups of the downed plane

And resident Curtis Cohen took this video of the scene after the crash.