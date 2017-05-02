Sheriff: Man shoots, seriously injures his brother while playing with handgun in Spanaway

TACOMA, Wash. — A man shot and wounded his brother Tuesday night in Spanaway while playing with a loaded handgun, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer confirmed.

The Tacoma News Tribune first reported the news, and Troyer confirmed the details.

Troyer said four men were drinking in a trailer in the 1700 block of 211th Street Court East and playing with an unloaded handgun. At one point, the gun’s owner loaded the gun and put it away. But took it out later, and allegedly forgetting it was loaded, pointed at his younger brother and shot him in the head, Troyer said.

The brother, who is in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma in critical condition, Troyer said.