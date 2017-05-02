Report: Former NBA, UW star Brandon Roy shot in leg in California

SEATTLE — Former NBA player Brandon Roy, who is the current coach at Seattle’s Nathan High School, was shot in the leg outside of his grandmother’s house near Los Angeles last weekend, USA Today reported Tuesday.

It said “a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick” about the injury.

Someone opened fire randomly outside Roy’s grandmother’s house, and he was shielding some of the kids who were there, the person told Amick.

Roy, 32, is reportedly recovering in Seattle.

Roy, a Seattle native and UW basketball star, played six years in the NBA, five of them with the Portland Trail Blazers. He retired from pro basketball in 2011 due to a degenerative knee condition, but returned in 2012 to play five games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Trail Blazers released the following statement Tuesday night:

In response to media reports about an apparent shooting in California over the weekend of former Portland Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy, team officials have released the following statement:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Nicknamed “The Natural” and still a fan favorite, Roy played five seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2006-2011. He ended his Portland career having averaged 19.0 points in 321 games. Roy is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

After ending his playing career, Roy joined Nathan Hale High School as the head coach of the boys’ basketball team in 2016.