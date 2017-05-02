Walter Kelley: ‘Congratulations, you lived through the wettest wet season on record!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- "Congratulations, you lived through the wettest wet season on record!" says Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley. "With 45 inches of rain over 7 months (which is 15" above normal). Welcome May, the start of the dry season!!!"

While it's technically the start of the dry season, we still have to get through some more wet weather.

The good news? Temperatures are starting to warm up -- 60s on Tuesday, 70s on Wednesday and Thursday! (Yes, really!)

"Late Tuesday into Wednesday we get some rain," Walter says. "But Wednesday will jump up into 70s for the first time since early November."

Get the free Q13 News - Weather app for lightning alerts based on your location

Showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be nice, Our first 70 of the year. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/GtxS6bUjjJ — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) May 2, 2017

Wednesday night will be warm with our warmest “low” of the year. Lows near 55 Thursday morning.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson agrees Thursday will be warmest day of year with highs in the 70s. But the warmth will give way to evening thunderstorms. Right now most will stay up in the foothills and mountains but sometimes this pattern allows for a few storms to sweep across the lowlands.

Friday brings cooler and wetter weather that will last into the weekend.