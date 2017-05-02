One dead, two detained, one on loose after shooting between cars in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – One man is dead, one is on the loose and two more are in police custody after people in two cars began shooting at each other in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood police said the shooting began outside HammerTime Bar and Grill in the 8900 block of South Tacoma Way a little bit after 2 p.m. They said people in a green van and a white car fired numerous times at each other, with some witnesses reporting as many as 20 shots were fired.

The vehicles eventually took off, but witnesses soon reported that the green van had crashed into a power pole at 87th and Durango.

Detectives investigating a shooting/possible homicide that occurred at 2:12 PM today. More information on our Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/UPiaLI6RzM — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) May 2, 2017

The dead man was inside the van, and witnesses said they saw another man limping away from it. Police set up a containment in the area, but haven’t found him yet.

Pierce County deputies said they found the white car near Pierce Tule Lake Road and Ainsworth with its windows shot out. Both people they found inside are being interview, and a warrant is being obtained for the car.

A bystander’s car was hit in the crossfire, but the people in that car were OK.

Police said they don’t yet know what led up to the shooting.