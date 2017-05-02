× Old Highway 99 closed for deadly crash investigation near Tenino

TENINO, Wash. — Deputies said Old Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning while they investigated a deadly crash.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in the crash at Chien Hill.

Old Highway 99 was closed at Offut Lake Rd SE. Deputies said to expect the closure to last through at least noon.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke shows the location of the crash in the map below. Click here for a live traffic map.

Tenino, Old Hwy 99 near Scatter Creek, hearing of a fatal collision investigation pic.twitter.com/JvAPkMZhlX — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) May 2, 2017

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.