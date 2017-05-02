All-female Tacoma Public Utilities team to take part in regional ‘water tapping’ competition tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Good luck to Tacoma Public Utilities​ as they take part in a "water tapping” competition on Wednesday in Kennewick!

Tacoma Water’s women’s team is the only women’s team competing in the region. They just need to prove they can do a pipe tap in under three minutes to advance to nationals in Philadelphia in June.

Tacoma Water’s pipe tapping teams have been practicing for months on their own time for the regional competition.

The competition, hosted by the Pacific Northwest Section of the American Waterworks Association, shows their ability to swiftly and effectively connect a water service line to a home. The women on the team are Julie LaVergne, Dalyn Davis, Jennifer Routh and Shantel Shepard.