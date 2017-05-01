‘You saved my life!’: Woman injured by falling tree has emotional meeting with hero who rescued her

SEATTLE — It was the wrong place at the wrong time. Last Wednesday, a massive tree came down on I-5, smashing the roof of a small red car, seriously injuring the driver. But on Monday, an intimate embrace between two perfect strangers, one who came to the driver’s rescue.

“I have to hear the whole story because I don’t remember anything,” says Mary Sabetto.

Mary, who is still recovering from head injuries in Harborview Medical Center, says she doesn’t remember much from the accident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jimmie Goodson witnessed the accident from a vehicle just a few cars behind Mary. Jimmie says after working as an ER nurse for 14 years, his instincts kicked in.

“Your neck was so distorted and you were foaming at the mouth. I said, I’m a nurse and I said we have to get her out. I said she’s not breathing, we have to get her out,” says Jimmie.

With the help of others on the scene, Mary was freed from the smashed car. But Jimmie says he knew he had to act fast or Mary just wasn’t going to make it.

“You were just kind of frothing, so I did a finger sweep because I thought you might have dentures. And when I did the sweep, I pulled a big chunk of gum out of your mouth; bright green gum! And then you gasped! I started talking to you and I said, Hey what’s your name? And you said, 'My name is Mary,'” says Jimmie.

Medics rushed Mary to Harborview, where she's still being treated for spine and neck injuries on top of a concussion.

“It’s amazing, God, you’re amazing. If you didn’t have it in here, you wouldn’t be here. You know that and we all know that,” says Jimmie.

Mary may never remember how she met Jimmie, but she will never forget what he did to save her life.

“You’re so sweet. I love you so much. I do love you. You’re such a good person. I mean, a lot of people, they see an accident and they’re like, ah somebody else will deal with it. I have to go. I’m in a hurry. I don’t know what to do. You did something. You saved my life,” says Mary.

“And I would do it again,” says Jimmie.