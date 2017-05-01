We’re about to hit 70° for the first time this year (but don’t get used to it)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Ready for a taste of summer, Washingtonians?!

Q13 News meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Rebecca Stevenson agree that we're going to have two days of summer-like temperatures this week.

We're hitting the 70s this week - Wed & Thurs! What do you like to do when it hits 70? I love to walk near the water. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/xF5ukUipBZ — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) May 1, 2017

You're probably thinking "I'll believe it when I feel it." We don't blame you for that -- especially with Monday's dreary weather.

And you're right, we'll be back to a cool, damp weather pattern before we know it.

Here's how the forecast is timing out: