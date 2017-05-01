Seattle May Day 2017: Everything you need to know

We’re about to hit 70° for the first time this year (but don’t get used to it)

Posted 8:56 AM, May 1, 2017

SEATTLE -- Ready for a taste of summer, Washingtonians?!

Q13 News meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Rebecca Stevenson agree that we're going to have two days of summer-like temperatures this week.

You're probably thinking "I'll believe it when I feel it." We don't blame you for that -- especially with Monday's dreary weather.

And you're right, we'll be back to a cool, damp weather pattern before we know it.

Here's how the forecast is timing out:

  • Cloudy with light rain early Monday changing to rain showers in the early afternoon. Cool highs in the low to mid 50s.
  • Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday. Near 5 p.m., rain will develop on the coast and arrive in Seattle closer to 8 p.m. Highs in the low 60s.
  • Early morning rain ends quickly and temperatures soar on Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy, Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.
  • Another very warm day on Thursday with highs low to mid 70s. Areas of rain will develop mid-afternoon and continue into evening. Lows in the low 50s.