Sound Transit 3: Could we see a do-over vote?

We are taking a look at the buyer’s remorse surrounding Sound Transit 3, the $54 billion ballot measure to expand light rail and other mass transit in the region. Some people now want a re-vote.

Last November, a majority of voters in the transit district said yes, feeling traffic has become so unbearable we need reliable alternatives. Then, they got the bill to register their vehicles and many realized the true impact on their bank accounts.

It has left some questioning if ST3 is really the right track for the future of our transportation or more of a financial train wreck.