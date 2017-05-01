Portland police make ‘numerous’ arrests as May Day march turns ugly
Police in Portland, Oregon, say they made numerous arrests, and said the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march there was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.
Police said on Twitter that all participants were encouraged to leave the march as smoke bombs and other items continued to be thrown at police Monday afternoon.
Police say the permit was being canceled “due to numerous incidents of thrown projectiles, incendiary devices, and other unsafe conditions.”
No injuries had been reported.
Portland was among many major cities where thousands of people were demonstrating, but it was among the only spots where there was unrest.