× Portland police make ‘numerous’ arrests as May Day march turns ugly

Police in Portland, Oregon, say they made numerous arrests, and said the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march there was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.

Police said on Twitter that all participants were encouraged to leave the march as smoke bombs and other items continued to be thrown at police Monday afternoon.

Police say the permit was being canceled “due to numerous incidents of thrown projectiles, incendiary devices, and other unsafe conditions.”

Numerous people have been detained in the area of City Hall. #MayDayPDX Anyone remaining in the area is subject to arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 2, 2017

Anarchists have destroyed a police car, damaging numerous windows & property, starting fires, attacking police. #MayDayPDX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

If you do not need to come to Downtown Portland, please stay away. #MayDayPDX is now considered a riot. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

Incendiary devices thrown at police by anarchists have included fireworks, smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails. #MayDayPDX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

Due to actions of anarchists in #MayDayPDX march, permit was cancelled. Law-abiding participants asked to use sidewalks and leave the area. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

No injuries had been reported.

Portland was among many major cities where thousands of people were demonstrating, but it was among the only spots where there was unrest.