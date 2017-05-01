× New cameras on Marysville school buses help catch drivers who don’t stop

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Starting Monday, violators caught on camera violating a school bus stop paddle will face a $419 ticket.

According to police, 15 Marysville School District buses are now outfitted with the cameras.

The cameras were put to the test for a month before Marysville police began enforcing the law. During April, police say the cameras captured 42 violations.

So how does it work?

A handout from the school district says video cameras are installed on the outside of the bus. When the stop paddle is out, the system detects if a car passes the stopped school bus.

If a car passes the stop sign, the cameras capture video and send it to be confirmed and processed. At that point, law enforcement validates the video and issues a citation via mail.

Police said citations would be issued to violators starting May 1.

