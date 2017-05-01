McDonald’s introduces ‘ludicrous easy-to-use’ Frork utensil 🍟 to solve all your problems

Do you ever find yourself dreaming of a device that will help you eat the parts of a burger that fall out while you’re eating? Maybe a tasty guacamole or barbecue sauce or just ketchup?

If so, you’re in luck — here comes the McDonald’s Frork!

The fast food chain revealed the “Frork” on Monday in a parody video posted to YouTube.

It’s essentially a fork with fries as prongs – which is meant to pick up any sandwich toppings that fall out while eating.

“Will the Frork change your life? Probably not.” infomercial pitchman Anthony Sullivan says in the video. “Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure … maybe.”

The video description ties the Frork launch with the chain’s new signature crafted sandwiches.

Frorks will be available on May 5 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Now go ahead and call the phone number in the video — if you dare. 🍔🍟