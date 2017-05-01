LIVE UPDATES: May Day marches in Seattle

SEATTLE – The annual May Day protests got underway Monday morning, with marches planned throughout the day and police warning that the possibility of crowd-on-crowd violence was higher than in previous years.

Originally intended as an opportunity to draw attention to workers’ rights, May Day in the Pacific Northwest has at times grown violent and destructive.

Among the events planned for Monday are a march on Amazon; an immigration-rights march; a Black Lives Matter march; the veteran anti-war formation; and the UW day of resistance. Here’s a more comprehensive list of planned activities and potential impacts.

