Hundreds march for workers and immigrants rights in Seattle on May Day

SEATTLE – Hundreds took to the streets on May Day for the Workers and Immigrants Rights Rally.

It’s the 18th year of the event but on Monday many who participated told Q13 News this year is more significant to them because they feel the country is taking a back step on immigration.

Among a sea of different faces Q13 News spoke with two men from two different countries.

“I am from Kenya,” Nasir Tura said.

“Was born in Mexico City,” Pedro Espinoza said.

Espinoza and Tura are now naturalized citizens.

“This is my place I belong here,” Tura said.

Tura says he is a Muslim who came to the U.S as a refugee from Kenya when he was 13 years –old.

Espinoza came to the country when he was 4 years-old, he says his parents came seeking for a better future for their family.

“I feel fortunate that I was able to prosper in this country,” Espinoza said.

The feeling of gratitude now mixed with concern for new immigrants who they say will find it harder to clinch the American dream.

“I think that’s something we are having so much turmoil over you have a ban on Muslims you have the wall in Mexico,” Espinoza said.

“It’s even tougher for the new refugees who come here it’s even tougher,” Tura said.

During May Day’s rally at Judkins Park and the march that followed, the posters were as different and colorful as the people.

“It always makes a difference to show each other that we all feel this way to show other people that there are a lot of people who have strong feelings,” Elizabeth Sanders said.

People who showed up to the rally say this kind of activism is what Seattle is known for something

Henry Valenti traveled all the way from Tampa, Florida to experience.

“I know Seattle is an active city I want to be a part of that,” Valenti said.

Apart of a movement they say shows that we are more similar than different.

“Muslims, immigrants hear them it’s not about complaining we want the same as you wish for you, the same thing you have for yourself I want it too,” Tura said.

Tura along with hundreds of others gathered at 11 a.m. at Judkins Park. They started the march through Seattle at 1 p.m. arriving at the Seattle Center around 4:30 p.m.

Speeches and cultural performances lasted until 5:45 p.m.