Suspicious bag shuts down ferry route in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds/Kingston ferry route was shut down Sunday afternoon after passengers noticed a bag with wires hanging out of it.

Ian Sterling from WSDOT says passengers were disembarking the Puyallup on the Kingston to Edmonds run when the bag was discovered about 2 p.m.

The route is shut down while law enforcement searches the boat, and makes sure the bag isn’t destructive.

The Spokane is currently on hold waiting for the scene to clear.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.