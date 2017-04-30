× Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart talks upcoming Opening Night, WNBA season on “Q It Up Sports”

Second-year Storm forward Breanna Stewart joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on “Q It Up Sports” Sunday night to discuss her off-season, playing professionally in China, and the upcoming Storm season, which begins on Saturday May 13 in Los Angeles.

The Storm host their home opener on Sunday May 14 at KeyArena against Indiana – a game you can see simulcast on Q13 Fox and JOEtv, your official home of the Seattle Storm!

Interview below: