Officers arrest man after skimmer found on Pike Place Market ATM

SEATTLE -- Officers arrested a man near Pike Place Market after reports he attached a device to an ATM to steal card numbers.

A witness called 911 to report a man acting suspiciously near an ATM in Pike Place Market Friday night. Officers arrived and found the suspect still in the area. Officers spoke to bank security who said the man had attached a skimming device to the ATM. Officers placed the man under arrest and turned him over to Major Crimes detectives.

The detectives were able to locate the man’s hotel room in Bellevue where they found equipment and materials used to steal bank and credit card information.

Detectives later booked the man into King County Jail for various charges.

Seattle police said, "this is a great opportunity to remind you that when using an ATM to always ensure there are no extra devices connected to the machine."

If you feel that you have been the victim of a crime like this, always report it to police and the location where you believe the incident occurred.