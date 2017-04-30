× Meet Chewey! #WhyNotMePets

Meet Chewey! Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s “Why Not Me Pets” Campaign to help him find a home.

After suffering a ruptured disk in his back, Chewey has been using a wheelchair to get around. But folks at Emerald City Pet Rescue tell us he is quickly regaining the use of his back legs and becoming less dependent on his wheelchair to get around! Despite his mobility issues, he loves to play with other dogs. When it comes to humans, Chewey is shy at first. But we’re told once he gets to know you, he is a sweetheart.

Chewey would do best in a home with a patient owner who is willing to work with Chewey’s special needs. Because of his back problems, he needs physical therapy and help going to the bathroom. While that might seem like a daunting task for the average adopter, the rescue says Chewey is worth it!

If you’re interested in adopting Chewey, call Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle. You can also email info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org.