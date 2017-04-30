× 63-year-old store clerk slashed in face over stolen steaks and bacon

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 63-year-old Haggen’s Grocery Store clerk suffers a serious cut to his face, narrowly missing his eye while attempting to recover stolen steaks and bacon Sunday morning.

About 4 a.m., Marysville police say a 28-year-old Everett woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend were involved in a scuffle with a clerk at the Haggen’s Grocery Store, located in the 3700 block of 88th St NE.

The woman had shoplifted a couple packages of ribeye steak and some bacon, while her boyfriend was paying for other items, police say.

When a Haggen’s clerk confronted the woman at the front of the store, she began to fight with the clerk hitting him in the face a couple of times.

Police say the male suspect intervened, also striking the clerk in the face a couple of times.

As the man and the clerk were fighting, the woman got a knife from her car.

Police say she began yelling at the clerk, to let her boyfriend go. Then she swung the knife at the clerk cutting him outside of his left eye and across the bridge of his nose.

Police say the clerk began to bleed “profusely”.

The clerk was later transported by Marysville Fire to the Providence Regional Medical Center, Colby Campus Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries to his face.

Marysville Patrol units arrested the male and female suspect.

Both suspects were booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The male suspect was booked on felony Robbery 1st degree charge, while the female suspect was booked on felony Assault 1st degree, and Robbery 1st degree charges.