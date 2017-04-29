× Snohomish County rape suspect’s phone privileges yanked after calls to victim

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A judge in northwest Washington state has revoked the phone privileges of a rape suspect to prevent him from calling the woman he’s accused of sexually assaulting.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that a Snohomish County judge on Friday revoked the phone privileges of Daniel Miltenberger of Everett.

Miltenberger is charged with first-degree rape and burglary following an October attack on a woman as she returned home from work.

Prosecutors say Miltenberger forced his way inside the woman’s home and held a gun to her and raped her.

She reported receiving calls from the Snohomish County Jail on Feb. 27 and March 1, which she didn’t answer.

Judge David Kurtz ruled that video evidence and phone records at the jail were enough for him to take action.