Seahawks use fourth-round pick on another defensive back

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks made another move to beef up the secondary Saturday morning, using their fourth-round pick on Colorado safety Tedric Thompson.

Thompson is 6 feet tall and 204 pounds, and was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection last year.

Thompson had 13 career interceptions with the Buffaloes, as well 34 pass deflections and 246 tackles. Here’s that Pro Football Focus and NFL.com have to say about him.

Thompson’s brother, Cedric, is a safety for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks already picked up two defensive backs Friday, when they selected Central Florida cornerback Shaquill Griffin and Michigan safety Delano Hill.