Seahawks draft Mississippi State offensive tackle Justin Senior in sixth round

The Seattle Seahawks added another piece to their offensive line Saturday afternoon, picking offensive tackle Justin Senior out of Mississippi State with their second sixth-round selection in the NFL draft.

Senior is a 6-foot-5, 331-pound Montreal native.

He started almost every game at left tackle for the Bulldogs the past three seasons, missing one game in 2015 with a knee injury.

Senior is the second offensive lineman the Seahawks drafted, following LSU’s Ethan Pocic in the second round.

The Seahawks have two seventh-round picks (226 and 249) remaining.

Here’s what they’ve done so far:

