Seahawks close out draft with a running back and a receiver

The Seattle Seahawks closed out their draft Saturday afternoon with a bit of offense.

The Seahawks used their two seventh-picks to draft East Central University receiver David Moore and Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson.

That means they ended up with four defensive backs, two offensive linemen, two receivers, two defensive lineman and a running back.

Moore, 6 feet tall and 219 pounds had 57 catches for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a senior, and 13 TDs and 1,079 yards as a junior.

Carson had a bumpy senior season, missing four games with a thumb injury before finishing with 82 carries for 559 yards and nine touchdowns. Carson is 6 feet tall, 218 pounds.

Up next for the Seahawks is next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

