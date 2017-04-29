LIVE UPDATE: Seattle Seahawks on Day 3 of the NFL draft

This is the part where we remind you that Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman were fifth-round picks and Tom Brady was a sixth-rounder.

The Seattle Seahawks will embark on the buried-treasure portion of the NFL draft Saturday, with four picks to try to unearth the next late-round gem – or at least some depth. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have a fourth-rounder (111), two sixth-rounders (187 and 210) and two seventh-rounders (226 and 249) to work with.

So far, Seattle has focused a bit more on defense. After trading out of the first round, the Seahawks selected Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell and LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. In the second round.

In the third round, the Seahawks netted Central Florida cornerback Shaquill Griffin; Michigan strong safety Delano Hill; North Carolina defensive lineman Nazair Jones; and Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh.

And oh, did we mention that Russell Wilson’s a new dad?