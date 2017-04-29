Bill Gates and Mike McCready join tennis stars for charity match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A star-studded charity tennis match drew big crowds to Seattle's KeyArena on Saturday.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer teamed up with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates for the "Match for Africa 4." The duo faced fellow tennis pro John Isner and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.

Saturday's charity match raised money for Federer's foundation, which helps build schools and education programs in several African nations.

Federer and Gates won their doubles match. Later in the night, Federer bested Isner in an exhibition singles match.