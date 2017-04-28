× Supporters of an income tax in Seattle say the measure has ‘huge momentum’

SEATTLE – Washington State is one of 9 in the country that does not have an income tax but if some leaders get their way Seattle could be the first to defy the state constitution.

City council member Lisa Herbold is hoping to pass an income tax on Seattle residents by this summer.

Herbold is expected to propose an income tax proposal by May 31 and vote on the measure by July 10.

If city leaders approve the measure they know they are waging a legal war that could take years to resolve.

In Seattle it’s not the first time we’ve heard the rumblings of an income tax but supporters say this time, it’s different

“There is huge momentum,” Katie Wilson said.

It’s no longer just talk anymore. Wilson with the Transit Riders Union says her group and others are helping Herbold draft an income tax proposal.

“Our state has the most regressive tax system in the country that’s because we don’t have an income tax we rely very heavily on sales and property taxes,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the income tax would only affect the richest Seattle residents.

“What we’ve been saying as an example is a 1.5% % tax on the income over $250,000 a year,” Wilson said.

The details are still being worked out on what income bracket will meet the threshold.

“We are only talking about taxing in excess of that threshold so far instance if the threshold was $250,000 and you made $260,000 you are only taxed on the $10,000,” Wilson said.

“They are very proud of the fact that they are singling out just a small minority of the population subject to this tax and that’s really what makes it unconstitutional,” Jami Lund with the Freedom Foundation said.

The Freedom Foundation says it is against the state constitution to tax a certain group differently.

“Equal treatment is why the constitution has a protection like this we don’t let the majority persecute a minority,” Lund said.

The Washington Policy Center also says an income tax is a slippery slope.

“Our research shows that income taxes tend to start out on high earners and gradually creep down to include middle income families and working families that’s what happened in the federal income tax and most other states,” Paul Guppy of Washington Policy Center said.

“That’s why we are trying to make sure this is something that affects the top 5 percent,” Wilson said.

Q13 News asked Wilson if she was certain the income tax would not trickle down to the middle class.

“It’s up to us to organize we have a democracy if we choose to use it’s up to us to make it work,” Wilson said.

If the measure passes the Freedom Foundation could choose to sue and Wilson says bring it on.

“Sometimes that is what you have to do that’s how progress is made,” Wilson said.

The city attorney’s office says an income tax ordinance would be risky and a tough legal battle.

But attorneys for the city are helping to draft the proposal with the legal battle in mind.

They say the income tax battle could work its way up to the state supreme court and worst case scenario take several years to resolve.