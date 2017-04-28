Spokane man splits top prize in FOX reality show ‘Kicking and Screaming’

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has won the top prize in the new Fox reality show “Kicking and Screaming.”

Terry Fossum and partner Natalie Casanova will split a $500,000 prize they won Thursday night.

The #PurpleTeam is crowned the WINNERS of #KickingAndScreaming! Thanks for watching, West Coast. 🎉 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jST3OPKdKT — Kicking & Screaming (@KickScreamFOX) April 28, 2017

The show paired survival experts with outdoor novices, pitting teams against each other in challenges of skill and adaptability. Each week, a different team was sent home, until only Fossum and Casanova remained.

The Spokesman-Review says the 52-year-old Fossum was the oldest survival expert on the show. His claim to fame was 45 years in the Boy Scouts and a solo winter snowshoe backpacking trip in northern Idaho, as well as trips to the Arctic Circle and Africa.