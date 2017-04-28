Seattle Storm Secret Word Sweepstakes Official Rules

1. SPONSOR: Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109

2. SWEEPSTAKES DATES: Sweepstakes entry period begins Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. (PST) and runs through 9:30pm (PST) on Monday, May 1, 2017 (the “Entry Period”).

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, watch Q It Up Sports on JOEtv on Sunday, April 30, 2017, beginning at 9:30pm PST for the secret code word. The secret word will be displayed at least once during Q It Up Sports anywhere between 9:30pm-10pm. For the secret word, Entrants will go to the JOEtv Facebook page (www.facebook.com/joetvseattle) and click on Seattle Storm Secret Word application or link. If you don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the Seattle Storm Secret Word app you will be directed to the Sweepstakes entry form on which you will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation the secret code word, name, date of birth, city, telephone number and a valid email address. All entries must be received no later than 9:30pm (PST) on Monday, May 1, 2017. Any entries submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By entering, each entrant acknowledges that the Sweepstakes is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and information provided is being disclosed to KZJO and not to Facebook. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries from the same entrant will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

4. ELIGIBILITY: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal US residents residing within the KZJO viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of April 30, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsors. Employees of Sponsors and Seattle Storm and their parent companies, participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants.

5. WINNER SELECTION: One (1) winner will be selected at random from all entrants on or near 9am on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and KZJO will attempt to notify winner via that account, email address or phone number. If winner does not respond within 24 hours of KZJO’s first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, or if winner is not in compliance with these Rules, KZJO reserves the right to disqualify the selected winner and award the prize to another entrant randomly selected from all remaining entries. All results, even if announced, are unofficial until winner is verified.

6. PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: The selected winner will be subject to verification of his/her name, age and eligibility. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, during Station hours, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Tickets will not be mailed or delivered. The selected winner will be required to sign KZJO’s prepared Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KZJO will award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting).

7. PRIZE: Four (4) Seattle Storm tickets for May 14, 2017 at the Key Arena (305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109). Approximate retail value: $144. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, and refreshments and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KZJO award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner.

8. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

a. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES, AND KZJO RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK PROSECUTION OF THE OFFENDER TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

b. KZJO is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the winner or guest’s any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KZJO to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KZJO in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KZJO’s each Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

c. KZJO reserves the right, if necessary, to delay Sweepstakes announcements postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines in at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KZJO’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

d. KZJO is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the

Facebook Instagram service. In addition, KZJO is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any promotional advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KZJO, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

e. These Official Rules are shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

f. This Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KZJO, as posted on the KZJO website at tribunemedia.com/privacypolicy.

9. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to Q13 FOX ATTN: Seattle Storm Secret Word Sweepstakes, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 by July 30, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded.