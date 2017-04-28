× Seahawks go heavy on defense in the third round

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks beefed up their defense in the third round of the NFL draft Friday, adding two defensive backs, a defensive lineman and a wide receiver.

With their first pick of the third round – No. 90 overall – the Seahawks took Central Florida cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and started his last two seasons for the Golden Knights. He has seven career interceptions, including four last season.

Griffin’s twin brother, Shaquem, also plays for CFU. Shaquem only has one hand, but was named AAC defensive player of the year as a linebacker.

Next up, the Seahawks nabbed Michigan strong safety Delano Hill.

Hill played 46 games over four years for the Wolverines, racking up 119 tackles and three interceptions.

“The 12s are crazy,” Hill said. “I want to play in an atmosphere like that. I love that atmosphere.”

Hill is 6-foot-1, 216 pounds and was a second-round Big Ten selection his senior year.

Interestingly, he also played with his brother in college. His brother, a cornerback named Lavert, played for Michigan last season.

With the third pick of the third round, No. 102 overall, the Seahawks picked Nazair Jones, a defensive lineman from North Carolina.

Jones is a 6-foot-5, 305 nose tackle. He started 22 games for the Tar Heels, and was named third-team All-ACC his sophomore and junior years.

He finished his career with 145 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

With their final pick of the round, 106 overall, Seattle added a receiver.

Amara Darboh is 6-foot-2, 214 pounds and is also a Michigan Wolverine – the third player from the state of Michigan the Seahawks drafted this year.

Darboh was second-team All-Big Ten last season, picking up 862 yards on 57 catches with seven touchdown.

The Seahawks traded out of the first round entirely, and used their two picks in the second round to select defensive lineman Malik McDowell and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.

The draft wraps up Saturday with rounds 4-7 beginning at 9 a.m.