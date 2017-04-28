× Seahawks select LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic with their second pick of draft

RENTON, Wash. – After three trades and 57 picks in the NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks finally did something resembling what fans expected Friday night.

With their second pick in the second round, the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Ethan Pocic out of LSU.

Even at that, the pick wasn’t exactly what many expected; Pocic primarily played center in college, but is also listed as a guard.

“I’m fired up,” Pocic said. “I’m ready to go.”

Pocic is 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, and was All-SEC as a center. He said he’s also played guard and tackle.

“I’m a versatile guy, so we’ll see,” he said. “I can play all five in my mind. I consider myself an O-lineman.”

With their first pick of the draft, the Seahawks selected defensive lineman Malik McDowell out of Michigan State with the third overall pick in the second round.