Seahawks select LSU offensive lineman Ethan Pocic with their second pick of draft

Posted 6:14 PM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36PM, April 28, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 14: Seattle Seahawks assistant heac coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable is pictured before a game against the New England Patriots at CenturyLink Field on October 14, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks beat the Patriots 24-23.(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. – After three trades and 57 picks in the NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks finally did something resembling what fans expected Friday night.

With their second pick in the second round, the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Ethan Pocic out of LSU.

Even at that, the pick wasn’t exactly what many expected; Pocic primarily played center in college, but is also listed as a guard.

“I’m fired up,” Pocic said. “I’m ready to go.”

Pocic is 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, and was All-SEC as a center. He said he’s also played guard and tackle.

“I’m a versatile guy, so we’ll see,” he said. “I can play all five in my mind. I consider myself an O-lineman.”

With their first pick of the draft, the Seahawks selected defensive lineman Malik McDowell out of Michigan State with the third overall pick in the second round.