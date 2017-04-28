Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl into world — Sienna Princess Wilson

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, gave birth Friday night to a baby girl.

Ciara posted the news on Instagram here.

The R&B singer posted that she delivered at 7:03 pm., and the baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Both mom and child are doing fine.

Russell Wilson also tweeted out a less-detailed announcement:

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. Love,

Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017

This is the couple’s first child together. Ciara gave birth to her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in May 2014.

Last October, when the couple announced they were expecting, Wilson said, “Obviously for me and C it’s exciting. It’s a blessing, that’s for sure. To have a child is amazing, probably the biggest miracle there is.”

Ciara and Wilson married in July and announced in October that Ciara was pregnant.

The Seattle Times sports department, heavily involved with the Seahawks picks in the NFL Draft all day, tweeted out this cute announcement: