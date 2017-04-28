Police say accused burglar in Mason County got women’s information at work, on social media

SHELTON, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mason County man is behind bars for allegedly sneaking into homes and taking women’s underwear and firearms while they were sleeping, according to the Shelton Police Department.

Police told Q13 News there were similar incidents from other victims who came forward.

Shelton police told us in almost all of those cases, the suspect knew the victims through either work or social media.

That’s why when it comes to social media, it’s important to know who’s watching you or how well you really know your friends before you post.

So the question is, how safe is it to put yourself out there for the online world to see?

According to the National Crime Prevention Council, there are four major dangers for using social media or networking sites:

1. Oversharing

2. Someone pretending to be someone they're not.

3. Location-based services (not sharing where you are)

4. Posting photos (because they could be tampered with)

This is why, experts said, the privacy settings on your computer or phone play a big role in protecting yourself from the bad guys.

So bottom line, according to social media experts, know who your friends are, accept only people you know and ask yourself, will sharing this post put me or possibly someone else in danger?

