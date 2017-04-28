× Police arrest man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at officers in 2016 May Day

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a reported attack on Seattle police officers during the 2016 May Day protest.

Wil Casey Floyd was arrested at his mother’s home in Wisconsin, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said. He is charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Floyd threw an unlit Molotov cocktail at police during the 2016 May Day protest, O’Toole said, as an alleged member of the Black Bloc group of protesters.

The unlit device shattered at the feet of an officer, O’Toole said. The officer’s pants became engulfed in flames once a nearby flash-bang grenade ignited the incendiary material.

The officer suffered burns to the legs.

O'Toole said Floyd's actions put other protesters, as well as police, in serious danger.

"The actions of the accused put peaceful demonstrators and police officers at extreme risk," O'Toole said.

Officials said investigators reviewed footage of May Day and identified Floyd as a suspect. He was tracked to San Diego, and then tracked recently to his mother's home in Wisconsin.

O'Toole said Floyd's arrest Friday had no direct connection with May Day 2017 on Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.