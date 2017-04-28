× Man convicted of robbing Portland convenience store with chainsaw

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for robbing a southeast Portland convenience store with a knife and a chainsaw.

Jonathon Lee Lathrop, 34, was arrested in September 2016.

Police said he robbed the Plaid Pantry store on the 5400 block of Woodstock Boulevard the night of Sept. 18, 2016.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lathrop outside the store. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a chainsaw was also recovered at the scene.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Lathrop pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree robbery and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, along with three years post-prison supervision.