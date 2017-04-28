LIVE UPDATES: The Seattle Seahawks on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. – You could make an argument that today is the single most important day of the year for the Seattle Seahawks.

With six total picks in Round 2 and 3 of the NFL draft, much will be decided concerning both the Seahawks’ present and future.

Seattle is scheduled to make its first pick of the draft with the second selection of the second round, after trading down twice from its original No. 26 slot on Thursday. GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have two second-rounders (34 and 58 overall) and four third-rounders (90, 95, 102 and 106) to play with, assuming they don’t make any more trades.

So what’s it going to be? Cornerback? Offensive lineman? Backup QB? Receiver? All of the above? Schneider said several “upsets” in the first round left several desirable picks available, even after trading down.

The draft will conclude Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., with Rounds 4-7. The Seahawks have a fourth-rounder (111), a sixth-rounder (210) and two seven-rounders (226 and 249).