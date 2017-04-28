Jeremy Fleischacker: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force on the hunt for towering child predator

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Convicted child molester, Jeremy Fleischacker, is failing to register as a sex offender — the same crime he’s been busted for three times already.

He’s 6’4″ and weighs180 to 200 pounds.

He’s wanted in Snohomish County, but the task force says he was last known to be in the Seattle area.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.

It’s anonymous and you’ll be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.