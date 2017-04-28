‘Grandparent Scam’ suspect: Help ID man connected to despicable, well-known ploy that preys on loving elders

WANTED IN DUVALL —

I’m sick of it: Lowlife scam artists preying on loving grandparents to make a buck.

They can do it from anywhere around the country or the world and are usually untraceable — until now: Duvall Police say identifying this man could lead to the arrest of at least one of these heartless scammers.

He was caught on camera at a target in Kent cashing-in on $3,000 of a grandfather’s money — who had forked it over in fear for his grandson’s freedom.

“There`s an elderly gentleman in Duvall that received a call from someone saying they were a police officer from an agency in Florida, that they had stopped his grandson on a traffic stop. In order for his grandson to get bailed out of jail cause Marijuana was found on him, he had to send him $3,000,” explains Duvall Police Ofc. Brandon Rhodes.

It was all a lie.

The victim’s grandson was just fine.

From there, which is the normal MO for this scam, the crook on the other side of the phone talked the victim into buying gift cards, then called back to have him read off the codes on the cards. The guy whose name detectives need redeemed two cards that were likely cloned at the Kent Target that very same day, Thursday, January 26th.

Detectives think the suspect is Asian, in his 20’s and wore glasses.

He took off in a vehicle detectives thing could be an Infiniti FX50.



“They`re just preying on people`s vulnerabilities especially when you are talking about elderly people and their grandsons or grandchildren, they`re concerned and want to help them out right away so it`s an easy way to prey on elderly people,” adds Det. Rhodes.

So remember to tell your grandparents that there is absolutely no police department or law enforcement agency in the world that is going to call and ask for money— especially to bail out a grandchild or a loved one.

If this happens to you — hang up and call your loved one yourself to confirm they’re safe — then call police and tell them about the scam.

If you know this suspect’s name, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

Let’s get this lowlife identified so cops can catch him and stop him from ever preying on a loving grandparent again.