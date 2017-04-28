Coffee Maker Crook: Help ID suspect Pierce County detectives think could be making living from stealing

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Seems he needed a cup of joe so bad — Pierce County detectives say he strolled into the South Hill Kohl’s store and stole a coffee maker.

Now, detectives need to know his name and think ‘five-fingered discounts’ could be how he’s making a living.

“Even though it was only a $200 coffee maker he ran out of the store with that doesn’t mean he’s not out doing it on a daily basis,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “So, even though the dollar amount may not seem high, somebody that does this could be doing it daily, so we want to put an end to it and sometimes it could be a lot more theft than just a $200 coffee machine and somebody that’s going to continue to do this will continue until they get caught.”

If you can tell Pierce County detectives this coffee maker crook’s name, Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous and you could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.