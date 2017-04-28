× Chateau Ste. Michelle celebrates 50 years

WOODINVILLE – The founding winery of Washington is marking a big milestone this year: Chateau Ste. Michelle, based in Woodinville, WA, is celebrating its 50th anniversary!

In 1967, Ste. Michelle was a small winery producing its inaugural vintage of a Cabernet Sauvignon from the Yakima Valley. Thirty years later, Chateau Ste. Michelle has become the number two premium domestic brand sold in the United States; but perhaps even more impressively, has simultaneously been the driving force behind the Washington wine industry as a whole.

We sat down with Ted Baseler, President and CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, to learn more about how the company has evolved over the years; what’s in store for its future; and how Baseler’s approach to the success of Chateau Ste. Michelle matched his drive to increase the success of Washington wines overall. For more on our conversation, watch Q13 News This Morning this Saturday and Sunday, 7am -11am, on JOEtv (Cable 10, Channel 22).

You can celebrate 50 years alongside Chateau Ste. Michelle! Here are a few:

-Golden Cork Sweepstakes: A chance to win one of 50 prices is inside every 50th Anniversary Special Bottling of Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, from now through September 30th.

-Community 50th Anniversary Weekend: Labor Day weekend at the Chateau will mark the official grand opening of the winery’s new visitor center (September 2 and 3)