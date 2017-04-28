Bremerton man charged with assaulting 7-week-old daughter

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 25-year-old Bremerton man has been charged with assault of a child after authorities said he assaulted his 7-week-old daughter.

The Kitsap Sun reports Paul Sanderson was charged Wednesday in the case in which the infant was allegedly found by a doctor to have broken ribs and a bite mark on her face.

Reports say the girl’s mother noticed unusual bruising and took her a hospital.

Court documents say the baby was then evaluated Tuesday by a doctor at a Tacoma hospital, who found two broken ribs and planned to further investigate a possible skull fracture.

The girl’s mother told detectives she questioned Sanderson about the injuries, not believing his explanations, and said she had seen Sanderson handle the baby roughly.

Sanderson is being held on $150,000 bail.