‘Air Jordan Bandit:’ Tacoma detectives hope bank robber’s hoodie gives WMW viewers clue to help ID him

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma police need your help catching a threatening bank robber.

That black hole where his face is hiding isn’t going to help identify him, but detectives hope the blue hoodie he wore will: It has a huge, white Air Jordan logo on the front.

Detectives say he came in running into the Wells Fargo on N. 26th St. and Pearl St. on Friday, April 7th — yelling at the tellers to give him money, snatching the cash and taking off in a white vehicle that was parked nearby.

They think he’s about 5’9”, with a medium to heavy build and again — wearing that blue Air Jordan hoodie.

If you recognize it, or know anything that could lead Tacoma detectives to knowing his name, Crime Stoppers will give you a guaranteed $1,000 cash reward.

Call the 1-800-222-TIPS hotline, or use the p3 tips app to submit your information.