5 ways Trump’s tax plan would affect your household

SEATTLE -- The Trump administration has outlined its new tax proposal which leans heavily on tax cuts, but what would it mean for your household here in Western Washington?

In this story Treasure secretary: 'Biggest individual and business tax cut in American history'

Goals: Tax relief for American families, simplification of tax system, repeal Obamacare tax

Will it help the middle class and/or businesses?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new tax proposal will offer "the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of this country." Without greater detail from the White House, that's difficult to verify.

So far, President Trump says he wants to slash individual tax rates -- cutting the top rate from 39.6% to 35% -- and reduce the number of total rates from seven to three. He also wants to cut the top tax rate for all businesses to 15%, far below the current top rates.

"The majority of the benefits go to high-income people," says Joe Rosenberg, a senior research associate at the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

A typical middle class family would save about $1,000 on their taxes, according to a Tax Policy Center analysis of the tax plan Trump pitched on the campaign trail. In contrast, a family in the top 1 percent would save about $215,000 and family in the top 0.1 percent would save over $1 million.

"What he's done directly for the middle class is very little," says economist Stephen Rose of the Urban Institute.

Here's what we know so far about the president's tax proposal:

Lower individual income tax rates:

The proposal calls for reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to three for individuals.

from seven to three for individuals. They would be set at 10%, 25% and 35%. (Today's rates are 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.6%)

The White House has yet to specify how much of one's income would apply to each of the three rates that Trump is proposing. So it's impossible to say what the change would mean in dollars and cents for anyone.

During the campaign, Trump had originally called for those rates to be 10% 20% and 25%. He later amended his plan, calling for somewhat higher rates to match what House Republicans have been calling for: 12%, 25% and 33%.

Double the standard deduction:

The key benefit for people who make roughly $30,000 to $100,000 is that the standard deduction would double . (It's currently $6,300 for individuals and $12,600 for married couples filing jointly -- both of those would double under the new plan)

. (It's currently $6,300 for individuals and $12,600 for married couples filing jointly -- both of those would double under the new plan) About 70 percent of taxpayers take the standard tax deduction when they file their taxes.

That does reduce taxes, but here's the catch: We still don't know what other deductions Trump is going to eliminate. People who take deductions for moves or health expenses or student loans or business travel may have to kiss those goodbye.

Tax break for child care costs:

An outline of the plan calls for tax relief for child care costs, but doesn't give much detail.

During the campaign, Trump called for two tax breaks to help ease families' child care costs. One would let parents deduct the average cost of child care in their state , based on their child's age.

, based on their child's age. The other would give a tax break to anyone who sets aside up to $2,000 a year to cover costs associated with child care and elder care.

The contributions would be tax deductible, then grow tax free.

Tax and child care policy experts have said both breaks, as proposed, would disproportionately benefit wealthier families. And in the case of millions of low- and middle-income families, the breaks could raise their tax burden when combined with Trump's other proposals to eliminate head of household status, repeal personal exemptions and raise the lowest income tax rate to 12% from 10% currently.

Repeal a string of taxes:

As he did during the election, Trump will call for the repeal of the Alternative Minimum Tax, the estate tax and the 3.8% Medicare surtax that applies to wages and investments above a certain level.

Much lower business rates:

Trump wants to slash the top tax rate for all businesses to 15% , as he proposed during the campaign. That's well below the top rate of 35% for corporations today, although the real top rate they pay is less after tax breaks.

, as he proposed during the campaign. That's well below the top rate of 35% for corporations today, although the real top rate they pay is less after tax breaks. A drop to 15% would also be a huge drop from the 39.6% top rate paid by owners and shareholders of so-called pass-through businesses.

Those run the gamut from mom-and-pop shops to law firms and hedge funds. In a pass-through business, the owners and shareholders report profits on their personal tax returns.

How Trump can help the middle class

Trump understands that "real America" wants more money in their wallets. He talks (and tweets) about "jobs, jobs, jobs." It helps explain why nearly 6 in 10 Americans say economic conditions are good, even though his overall approval rating is just 44%, according to the latest CNN/ORC poll.

"This [tax] bill is about creating economic growth and jobs," Mnuchin said. "What this is not going to be is a loophole to let rich people pay 15%."

Mnuchin also argues that Trump's tax plan won't add to the $19 trillion debt. He says the economy will grow so much after tax cuts that it will fully offset any lost tax revenues.

That's just "magical thinking," says Rose. He points out that tax cuts didn't pay for themselves or unleash a great economic renaissance under President George W. Bush or more recently in the state of Kansas.

If Trump really wants to help the middle class, Rose says he should push for more money for education and infrastructure. The jobs of the future require at least some college, and improving roads and bridges could help the economy and provide very tangible improvement across America.

Atwater (and plenty of Trump voters) also advise Trump to raise the minimum wage. That would be an immediate boost for the working poor.

And there's still time for Trump to scale back some of the tax breaks for the wealthy so his tax plan doesn't add as much to the debt.

Wire services contributed to this story.